Securitize will begin trading on the NYSE under ticker SECZ on July 2, following its merger with Cantor Equity Partners II.

The Blackrock-backed company expects to raise roughly $400 million, while fewer than 30% of SPAC shareholders opted to redeem their shares.

Securitize manages more than $4 billion in tokenized assets and serves as the platform behind BlackRock's BUIDL fund.

The deal adds to Cantor Fitzgerald's growing roster of crypto-linked public-market transactions, including Twenty One Capital and Tether.

Securitize, the tokenization platform behind BlackRock's (BLK) USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker "SECZ" on July 2, after most investors in the blank-check company taking it public chose to stay in the deal rather than cash out.

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The firm said it expected to raise about $400 million in gross proceeds from its merger with Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, including related private-investment financing and excluding transaction expenses.

Holders of fewer than 30% of Cantor’s public Class A shares, also addressed by “CEPT,” elected to redeem, leaving 71.5% of the SPAC's trust intact, according to the company’s press release.

That redemption rate was low by recent SPAC standards, where investors have frequently redeemed the bulk of trust holdings before deals close, and pointed to investor willingness to remain exposed to a bet on tokenization.

Tokenization Leader Heads To Public Markets

The combined company will operate as Securitize Corp. Chief Executive Carlos Domingo said reaching the public markets was a significant milestone for the firm and reflected tokenization moving into the mainstream after years in which institutional adoption was largely theoretical.

Securitize is the largest real-world-asset tokenization platform, with more than $4 billion in assets under management (AUM). It acts as the tokenization platform and transfer agent for BlackRock's BUIDL, the largest tokenized money market fund, and counts Apollo, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck among its partners. BlackRock led a $47 million strategic investment into the firm in 2024.

Another Crypto Deal For Cantor

The transaction also extends Cantor Fitzgerald's run as a pipeline to public markets for crypto-linked companies. The firm was led for four decades by Howard Lutnick, who stepped down and divested his interests after being confirmed as US Commerce Secretary last year, transferring control to his sons Brandon and Kyle.

Cantor's earlier blank-check vehicle, Cantor Equity Partners I, was used to take the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Twenty One Capital (XXI) public, and Cantor has held a stake of around 5% in stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT).

Deal Heads To Shareholder Vote

CEPT shareholders were scheduled to vote on the combination at a special meeting on June 29, with the deal and related financing expected to close on July 1, subject to shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The companies first announced the merger in October 2025.

CEPT stock closed up over 7% on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CEPT moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ while chatter around it moved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ over the past day.

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