Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) shares are in focus on Thursday, with the company’s shares gaining nearly 6% pre-market. Analyst optimism and SanDisk’s reported plans to double the prices of high-capacity NAND are driving the recent rally in SNDK stock.

According to TheFly, analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage of Sandisk on Thursday, with a ‘Sector Perform’ rating and a price target of $400. This implies an upside of a little over 3% from Sandisk shares’ closing price on Wednesday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Sandisk was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with the stock among the top-trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

What Are Analysts Saying

Analysts at RBC Capital stated that they are optimistic about Sandisk’s prospects on the back of the ongoing NAND flash memory storage. The firm is also positive about Sandisk’s secular growth from the ongoing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Bernstein analysts hiked their price target for the SNDK stock to $580 from $300, while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm stated that it is raising its estimates for Sandisk on the back of an unprecedented NAND memory shortage and price escalations. In the short-term, the firm believes that Sandisk has the most upside.

Bernstein’s SNDK stock price target implies an upside of 53% from current levels.

Adding to the optimism are analysts at Barclays, who hiked their price target for Sandisk to $385 from $220, while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the stock. The firm’s ratings adjustment was a part of its 2026 outlook for the semiconductor industry.

Sandisk’s Memory Price Hike Plans

According to a Toms Hardware report last week, Sandisk is said to be planning to double the price of 3D NAND for enterprise solid state drives (SSD) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

At the moment, it’s not clear how much of it will be reflected in the prices of mainstream flash memory, but changes in the enterprise segment eventually show up in the prices of memory for smartphones and personal computers.

How Did Stocktwits Users React

One bullish user on Stocktwits stated that the $25 price dip last week was just another reentry opportunity for investors. “The party never stops,” they said.

Another user thinks shorting Sandisk in the short term is a waste of time.

SNDK stock is down 4% year-to-date, but up 40% over the past 12 months.

