Rivian now expects to deliver between 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles in fiscal year 2026, up from its previous forecast of 62,000-67,000 deliveries during the year.

Rivian also beat its own delivery forecast for Q2, stating that it produced 12,613 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, while deliveries stood at 12,194 vehicles during the quarter.

The automaker had expected to deliver between 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles in Q2.

Rivian cited robust growth quarter-over-quarter in electric delivery vehicles and R1 for the better-than-expected deliveries, while the introduction of R2 deliveries also contributed to the momentum.

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) rose more than 6% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company raised its fiscal year 2026 delivery estimate due to stronger-than-expected demand for its electric vehicles in the second quarter (Q2).

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Rivian now expects to deliver between 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles in fiscal year 2026, up from its previous forecast of 62,000-67,000 deliveries during the year.

RIVN was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

RIVN Beats Q2 Delivery Forecast

Rivian also beat its own delivery forecast for Q2, stating that it produced 12,613 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, while deliveries stood at 12,194 vehicles during the quarter.

The automaker had expected to deliver between 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles in Q2, but it beat expectations due to robust growth quarter-over-quarter in electric delivery vehicles (EDV) and R1, while the introduction of R2 deliveries also contributed to the momentum.

Rivian also announced that it will report Q2 results after the closing bell on July 30, 2026.

Rivian started the deliveries of its R2 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) during Q2, initially offering the Performance variant with the Launch Package at a starting price of $57,990, after unveiling the car in March 2024.

The company had stated that existing owners of its cars will get priority in terms of deliveries, while those who have reserved their R2 units will start to receive an invitation to configure their car.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe termed the R2 a “make-or-break” moment for the company, while adding that the SUV would be cash-flow positive, helping it inch closer to profitability after it reported a net loss of $3.6 billion in 2025.

RIVN CEO Worried About Chip Shortage’s Impact On R2

Scaringe also flagged concerns about the impact of the ongoing memory chip shortage on the company’s latest flagship, the R2 SUV.

During an interview with Axios last week, Scaringe noted that demand is not a concern as far as the R2 is concerned.

“I think the biggest risk for R2 is actually on the supply side, and there’s a lot of unknowns here. By far my biggest worry about ramping R2 isn’t demand. It’s, you know, can we get enough parts to build cars? We’re quite nervous about global supply,” he said.

What Retail Traders Think Of RIVN Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Rivian trended in the ‘neutral’ territory with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels at the time of writing.

RIVN stock is down 13% year-to-date, but up 28% over the past 12 months. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 22% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF (VB) is up 26%.

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