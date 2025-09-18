The three-year agreement involves collaboration with QphoX, a quantum startup based in the Netherlands, known for its work on quantum frequency conversion technology.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) announced on Thursday that it has secured a $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to lead advancements in superconducting quantum networking.

The three-year agreement involves collaboration with QphoX, a quantum startup based in the Netherlands, known for its work on quantum frequency conversion technology.

Rigetti computing stock traded over 11% higher on Thursday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

RGTI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Sep. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 615% surge in user message count on Stocktwits over the past week. Users on the platform expressed optimism about the stock and the contract.

The new project seeks to develop foundational infrastructure for a future quantum internet by enabling communication between distant quantum devices. By linking separate quantum processors, researchers aim to create a distributed computing model similar to today’s high-performance classical computing clusters.

Quantum computers based on superconducting technology typically operate using microwave signals, but sending quantum information over long distances requires converting those signals into optical photons.

“AFRL is actively pursuing the development of heterogeneous quantum interconnects for integrating matter-based quantum technologies, including superconducting qubits, within our recently established telecom-based quantum local area networks (QLANs) in Rome, NY,” said Matt LaHaye, principal research physicist with AFRL.

Rigetti will contribute its superconducting qubit technology, while QphoX will provide its expertise in developing transducers that can convert single microwave photons into optical ones.

Rigetti stock has gained over 51% in 2025 and over 2,725% in the last 12 months.

