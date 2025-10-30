The firm announced positive data from a study of INT230-6 in the treatment of metastatic and refractory cancers, with 15 of 64 patients in the trial surviving for more than 21 months.
Shares of Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS) jumped 188% on Thursday morning after the company announced the publication of positive data from a study of INT230-6 in the treatment of metastatic and refractory cancers.
In heavily pretreated patients with advanced disease having over 20 different types of cancer who had progressed following multiple prior lines of therapy, intratumoral INT230-6 achieved a disease control rate of 75% and a median overall survival of 11.9 months in the trial, the company said.
In patients with metastatic sarcoma receiving only INT230-6, the median overall survival was 21.3 months, the company noted. In a clinical trial, measuring the median overall survival is one way to assess the effectiveness of a new treatment.
Furthermore, 15 of 64 patients in the trial survived for more than 21 months, the company noted.
