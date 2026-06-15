Hellcat drone is a customizable, battlefield-focused aircraft built on Black Widow technology.

Red Cat’s Hellcat is based on Black Widow platform and incorporates feedback from military operators.

Hellcat is built for tough environments, with GPS-free operation, secure communications, low visibility, and field repairability.

It offers over 50 minutes of flight time and joins Red Cat’s wider drone and robotics system lineup.

Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) stock gained nearly 5% in early premarket trading on Monday after the company unveiled a new small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) called Hellcat, expanding its portfolio of defense-focused drone technologies.

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RCAT’s Black Widow Platform Anchors Hellcat

Hellcat was built from the foundation of Red Cat’s Black Widow drone platform and was developed using operational feedback from military personnel and insights gained through the company’s joint efforts in Ukraine.

The aircraft is designed to meet evolving mission requirements while supporting a range of allied and government users. The new drone follows Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) principles, allowing operators to tailor command-and-control systems, payloads, software environments and integration options according to mission needs.

“Small UAS programs need to keep pace with how operators are using them in the field,” said CEO Jeff Thompson.

RCAT’s Latest Drone Built For Contested Environments

Hellcat arrives with several features intended for challenging operational conditions. These include the ability to function without GPS from startup, GPS-independent recovery capabilities, support for WEB Standoff Radio communications, and a low-visibility exterior finish.

The aircraft can also be repaired in the field and transported in a backpack-sized configuration. The drone delivers more than 50 minutes of flight endurance and can operate up to 6.8 miles away while maintaining line-of-sight control.

Hellcat joins Red Cat’s expanding Family of Systems, which includes Black Widow, FlightWave Edge 130, FANG and the Blue Ops Variant 7 Uncrewed Surface Vessel.

RCAT Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RCAT remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 21% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “This is what stands out to me. The Hellcat has a menu. Any buyer can add or subtract items they want or don’t want for their own requirements. Customers can prioritize payload capability, endurance, ISR tools, software, etc. Mix and match style.”

Another user said, “This is a logical point here; is anyone else maybe thinking that hellcat is basically the signal that FRP [full-rate production] was waiting for to start? Obviously, it’s important to have the most up-to-date high-tech hardware you can have.”

RCAT stock has rocketed over 40% year-to-date.

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