According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, EQT, Advent, and KKR & Co. are among the firms that have expressed interest in acquiring Qiagen.

Some potential bidders are considering an offer of at least $50 per share, the report stated.

QGEN has a 12-month consensus price target of $44.46, according to data from 15 analysts.

The company has been exploring strategic options, with CEO Thierry Bernard stating the company was working with Moelis & Co. and Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Qiagen (QGEN) surged more than 10% on Thursday to hit their highest intraday level in four months after a report said several private equity firms were exploring a potential takeover of the molecular diagnostics company.

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QGEN shares also recorded their biggest single-day gains in almost six months.

Reported Takeover Offers Imply At least 16% Premium

According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, EQT, Advent, and KKR & Co. (KKR) are among the firms that have expressed interest in acquiring Qiagen. Some potential bidders are considering an offer of at least $50 per share, the report stated, citing sources familiar with the matter. This represents a roughly 16% premium to current levels and a near 28% premium to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

The renewed takeover interest follows reports earlier this year that Qiagen had begun reviewing strategic options. In March, CEO Thierry Bernard said the company was working with Moelis & Co. and Goldman Sachs on the review. The company has attracted acquisition interest several times in recent years, though previous talks did not result in a deal, the report stated.

Bid Could Exceed Wall Street’s Price Target On QGEN

The potential bid exceeds Wall Street’s price target for the stock. Based on data from 15 analysts, QGEN has a 12-month consensus price target of $44.46. Wall Street remains broadly bullish on the stock, with nine analysts rating it a “Buy” and the remaining six recommending “Hold,” according to Koyfin.

Morgan Stanley recently upgraded Qiagen to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and raised its price target to $42 from $40. The firm believes the stock’s valuation offers an attractive risk-reward profile, describing Qiagen as a “structural winner” from the post-pandemic demand for molecular testing.

Qiagen develops molecular testing technologies used by pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and clinical laboratories for genetic analysis and disease detection.

Recently, Qiagen introduced research-use-only digital PCR assays to support surveillance and research related to the Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. The assays target key parts of the virus, called nucleoprotein and VP35, to help researchers monitor emerging pathogens.

Retail Turns Bullish On QGEN

Retail sentiment surrounding QGEN on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said a “decent” takeover target would be $60 per share.

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The stock has declined around 5.5% so far this year.

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