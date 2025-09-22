The company announced an oversubscribed private placement of its common stock, which is expected to generate $500 million in gross proceeds.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) stock tumbled 14% on Monday after the company announced an oversubscribed private placement of its common stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deal, priced in line with Nasdaq’s market rules, includes the sale of over 26.8 million common shares and is expected to generate $500 million in gross proceeds.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Quantum Computing stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely bullish’ message volume levels.

QUBT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:25 a.m. ET on Sep. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 226% increase in user message count over 24 hours, as of Monday morning. A Stocktwits user suggested buying the dip.

Another bullish user highlighted the pros and cons of a private placement.

The transaction, which attracted both existing shareholders and a first-time commitment from a major global alternative asset firm, is expected to close around September 24, pending the fulfillment of regulatory conditions. The company anticipates a $850 million cash position post the transaction.

“This successful $500 million offering, led by strong support from both new and existing leading institutional investors, is priced at a substantial premium to our four recent offerings, bringing our total gross capital raised since November 2024 to approximately $900 million," said CEO and Chairman of the Board of QCi, Yuping Huang.

The company plans to allocate the funds to multiple growth-specific areas, including ramping up product commercialization, expanding its engineering and sales teams, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and strengthening its working capital.

Quantum Computing stock has gained 21% year-to-date and over 2,840% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<