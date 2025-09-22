Under an agreement, Thoma Bravo will purchase all outstanding shares of PROS at $23.25 per share in cash, reflecting a 41.7% premium over PROS' closing price on Sept. 19, 2025.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Monday agreed to be acquired by software-focused investment firm Thoma Bravo in a deal worth approximately $1.4 billion.

As part of the agreement, Thoma Bravo will purchase all outstanding shares of PROS at $23.25 per share in cash, reflecting a 41.7% premium over PROS' closing price on Sept. 19, 2025, and a 53.2% premium from the stock’s 30-day volume-weighted average leading up to that date.

Following the announcement, PROS Holdings' stock traded over 41% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ territory from ‘bullish’ the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

Once the transaction closes, PROS will no longer trade on public exchanges and will become a privately held company. The firm stated it will remain headquartered in Houston, Texas, and will benefit from Thoma Bravo’s operational guidance and access to capital.

“This transaction is the culmination of a strategic review process undertaken by the PROS Board of Directors that included discussion with a number of parties,” said non-executive Chairman of the PROS Board of Directors, Bill Russell.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“As a private company, PROS will be more agile and have greater flexibility to invest in innovation and expand our platform, building on our leadership position and enabling us to remain at the forefront of AI-powered enterprise transformation,” said President and CEO Jeff Cotten.

PROS Holdings' stock has declined by over 25% in 2025 and more than 10% in the last 12 months.

