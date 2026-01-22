Poet Technologies announced a $150 million registered direct offering on Thursday, selling over 20 million common shares to institutional investors.

The company plans to use the proceeds for corporate development, including targeted acquisitions, scaling up research and development, and accelerating its high-speed optical module and light source businesses.

The proceeds will also be used for expanding operations and general working capital.

The offering is expected to close around Jan. 23, 2026.

Shares of Poet Technologies Inc. (POET) sank over 13% on Thursday after the company announced a $150 million registered direct offering.

The semiconductor company, which designs and manufactures high-speed optical engines and related photonic components, and is still in an early commercial phase, announced that it would sell over 20 million common shares to institutional investors.

Offering Details

Poet Technologies will use the proceeds from the sale for corporate development, including targeted acquisitions, scaling up of research and development, and to accelerate its high-speed optical module and light source businesses, the company said.

The proceeds will also be used for expanding operations and general working capital.

The company is selling these securities only in the U.S. using a pre-approved registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is expected to close around Jan. 23, 2026.

“We are seeing huge opportunities for both internal and inorganic growth. This offering is expected to expand our institutional investor base by attracting several new fundamental investors,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Executive Chairman and CEO of the company.

The company plans to use the “substantial base of cash” to speed up targeted acquisitions, add to its capabilities and talent base, vertically integrate products with differentiated components, and expand operations to pursue revenue opportunities across the board, Venkatesan added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for POET shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user touted the offering as ‘good news’ in the long run.

Another bullish user noted that the offering gives the company a cash balance of over $300 million, making it a “fully-funded AI infrastructure powerhouse.”

However, one user warned about a potential drop due to share dilution, adding that the company’s shares dipped 50% the last time.

Shares of POET gained over 33% in the past year.

