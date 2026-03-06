Recent expansion updates, a surge in retail interest, and a low stock float appear to be powering the stock.

Brand Engagement shares have gained nearly 20 times in the new year so far, attracting significant interest from retail investors.

Short interest has risen from nearly nil in October to 11.5% as of Thursday - Koyfin

Stocktwits sentiment for BNAI remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, unchanged since mid-February.

A sharp rally in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. stock has stirred interest among retail investors, with the micro-cap trending among the top 10 tickers on Stocktwits late Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BNAI shares have risen about 140% in the last eight days, fueling a whopping 1,990% year to date gain. Recent expansion updates, a surge in retail interest, and a low stock float appear to be powering the stock.

Brand Engagement Network develops AI-powered customer engagement software, including digital avatars and conversational AI agents that interact with customers and automate support and marketing tasks. Its tools are used by companies across sectors such as healthcare, insurance, retail, and automotive.

Recent Developments At BNAI

Earlier this week, the company said it had deployed its conversational AI system at the Seven Visions Hotel in Yerevan, Armenia, marking its entry into the luxury hospitality sector. In January, the company expanded to Africa through a $2.1 million AI licensing agreement with Valio Technologies, which included a pilot at Nelson Nelson Nelson University.

Late last month, the company terminated a $50 million standby equity purchase agreement to reduce potential dilution, causing the shares to dip on Feb. 26 amid an otherwise upward run. The decision followed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Retail Investors See Short Squeeze

On Stocktwits, BNAI watchers have increased by 180% over the past three months, while message volume rose 2,300%, indicating exceptional interest from the retail investor community.

Recent comments show the members expect the micro-cap stock to continue its strong run, with some expecting an imminent short squeeze. Short interest has climbed from 0.1% in October to 11.5% as of Thursday, per Koyfin.

“$BNAI closing the week out near $50 would be a very good week. Anything above that would be a bonus,” said a user. “$BNAI tiny float AI story if tape ignites asymmetry becomes large,” remarked another user.

Despite the surge in chatter, Stocktwits sentiment for BNAI remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, unchanged since mid-February.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<