Most retail investors back Bitcoin (BTC) as the cryptocurrency with the most growth potential over the next five years, but Ripple’s XRP (XRP) was a close second in a Stocktwits poll.

The survey found that 43% of respondents would choose Bitcoin to hold over the next five years, citing its market dominance and track record as the largest cryptocurrency. XRP ranked second with 30% of the vote, well ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), which received 17% and 10% interest, respectively.

Results of an ongoing Stocktwits poll asking traders about which crypto they would for the next 5 years based on long-term growth potential and market dominance on March 6 as of 2:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

What Is Retail Saying?

Commentary from Stocktwits users showed a wide range of views on where the strongest growth could come from over the next five years. According to one trader, the supply-demand fundamentals behind Bitcoin are unmatched among cryptocurrencies.

Another user pointed to Litecoin (LTC), saying it offers the most compelling long-term roadmap despite not being included among the poll’s options.

Bitcoin’s price was down 2.7% in the last 24 hours, trying to hold above $70,000 on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 6 as of 2:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

XRP Wins Retail Favor

Although Bitcoin received the most votes overall, XRP’s strong second-place finish suggests many retail investors see meaningful upside in the token.

XRP’s price outperformed Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, down just 1.3% to around $1.40. Retail sentiment around the altcoin on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, but retail users are banking on the cryptocurrency exploding over the next five years, especially after it unveiled its new roadmap for 2026.

XRP retail sentiment and message volume on March 6 as of 2:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ripple has more than 75 global licenses under its belt, including approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has also been advocating for the CLARITY Act to get passed in the U.S., pushing for regulation. At Davos, he predicted that the cryptocurrency market is poised to hit new record highs in 2026.

Last week, the company announced the formation of the XAO DAO, marking a shift towards community-based governance and decentralized funding. In its 2026 plan, the XRP Ledger ecosystem aims to expand beyond direct funding and builder programs.

Standard Chartered lowered its price target on XRP for 2026 to $2.80 in February, a 65% reduction from its prior forecast of $8. The firm said it revised its outlook on short-term market pressures, lower-than-expected institutional capital inflows, and fading ETF excitement. It maintains a $28 target price for XRP by 2030.

