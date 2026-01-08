The micro-cap company won a major order for video-surveillance systems in combat zones.

One Stop Systems continued its rally into the second day, following a 22% surge driven by the order win.

OSS is a technology contractor to defense, industrial, aerospace, and autonomous vehicle customers.

The Stocktwits sentiment for the ticker flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral.’

Shares of One Stop Systems (OSS) rose nearly 9% in early premarket trading on Thursday and ranked among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits, as investors focused on the stock following a sharp rally sparked by a major order win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Order Win

OSS stock rose 22% on Wednesday, after it announced a $1.2 million order from a U.S. prime contractor to design and supply equipment for real-time video monitoring in combat environments, enabling soldiers to have a 360-degree view of their vehicles in degraded or obscured visibility, among other capabilities.

The company said it would deliver the prototype in three to six months, and it would be compatible with a broad range of Army vehicles, including Stryker, Bradley, and Abrams.

Escondido, California-based One Stop Systems designs and manufactures rugged high-performance computing and storage systems for defense, industrial, aerospace, and autonomous vehicle customers. The company recently raised $12.5 million registered direct stock offering for product development.

Retail’s Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the micro-cap stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Thursday, up from ‘neutral’ the previous day. “AI in defense industry = recipe for Monaaaayy,” remarked one user.

OSS sentiment and message volume as of January 8 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stop Systems went public in February 2018 and had a market capitalization of $193 million as of Wednesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<