Ondas Holdings (ONDS) shares jumped 3% in early trading on Thursday after the company announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Apeiro Motion, has launched a new line of combat-proven fiber-optic communication spools.

The company announced that its American Robotics subsidiary will commence U.S. production of two specialized pool configurations for air and ground applications, supporting unmanned systems across defense and homeland security in Q4 2025.

This transition ensures that the spools are built exclusively within U.S. supply chains, meeting American defense and homeland security standards while supporting rapid deployment to global customers.

Retail sentiment on Ondas remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Ondas said that the two configurations are tailored for mission-specific requirements such as an ultra-lightweight version optimized for aerial systems and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones, and a Kevlar-coated version engineered for rugged ground robotics, providing durability, strength, and reliability in demanding battlefield conditions.

The company added that both product lines are built with U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant, U.S.-sourced fiber and incorporate Apeiro's proprietary packing. This unique feature ensures smooth fiber flow and dramatically reduces failure rates.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that this was “great news.”

Shares of Ondas have gained 138% this year and jumped nearly 700% in the last 12 months.

