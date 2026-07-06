Aurora Mobile has signed a new partnership to deploy its push notification solutions across its customer’s mobile apps.

The latest partnership is centered on delivering timely notification of the latest information to customers tracking the financial derivatives market in China.

Aurora’s JPush routes app notifications via its proprietary push solution and also uses Google’s Firebase Cloud Messaging and Apple's Push Notification Service for customers outside China.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Shenzhen-based Aurora Mobile (JG) shares drew investor attention on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Pobo Financial Information Co., which selected Aurora Mobile’s JPush to upgrade its existing message delivery architecture in a targeted manner.

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Aurora Mobile said it would deploy its push notification solutions across Pobo Financial’s mobile-based platforms.

At the time of writing, JG stock was up nearly 5% in premarket trade.

What Is The Partnership About?

The partnership is centered on delivering timely notification of the latest information to customers tracking the financial derivatives market in China. Pobo Financial, a Chinese IT services firm well-known in the futures, options, and other derivatives software sectors through its flagship product, Boyi Master, will leverage Aurora Mobile’s JPush solution for a range of its applications.

“The financial derivatives market is characterized by high leverage, rapid price movements, and extended trading hours, including night trading sessions. As a result, mobile applications in this sector require highly timely and stable message delivery for alert notifications, status updates, and market data notifications,” Aurora stated.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

JPush Can Handle Sudden Traffic Spikes

Aurora’s JPush not only routes app notifications via its proprietary push solution but also uses Google’s Firebase Cloud Messaging and Apple's Push Notification Service for customers outside China, supporting Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and the web.

The company said JPush can effectively handle sudden traffic spikes when key economic data, such as CPI and non-farm payrolls, are released and can achieve a higher success rate in notifying users, especially during night trading and in volatile markets.

“For financial information service providers, the speed and stability of information transmission are key measures of product quality and professionalism. Pobo Financial’s integration of JPush represents a practical reinforcement of its underlying mobile communication capabilities,” Aurora said.

What Retail Traders Think About JG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

JG shares have fallen 30% so far this year and 60% in the last 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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