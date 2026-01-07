Terrestrial Energy said it has signed an agreement for Project TETRA, a DOE initiative to construct and operate a pilot reactor that will support IMSR plant development.

The company said that it is targeting the plant deployment as part of the DOE’s accelerated authorization of pilot TETRA reactor operation.

Terrestrial Energy will directly collaborate with the DOE to review and authorize the design and safe operation of the TETRA reactor.

The Advanced Reactor Pilot Program allows the DOE to authorize private companies to build reactors outside its national laboratories.

Terrestrial Energy Inc. (IMSR) shares rose over 22% on Tuesday morning after the company executed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Terrestrial Energy said it has signed an agreement for Project TETRA, a DOE initiative to construct and operate a pilot reactor that will support the development of the Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plant.

The company said that it is targeting the plant deployment as part of the DOE’s accelerated authorization of pilot TETRA reactor operation.

Collaboration With DOE

Terrestrial Energy stated that as part of the agreement, it will directly collaborate with the DOE to review and authorize the design and safe operation of the TETRA reactor.

“The agreement sits on our development center-path, allowing the company to expedite key elements of its program to prepare licensing applications for commercial plant operation,” said Terrestrial Energy CEO Simon Irish.

The Advanced Reactor Pilot Program allows the DOE to authorize private companies to build reactors outside its national laboratories.

What Does Terrestrial Energy Do?

Terrestrial Energy is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company engaged in developing fourth-generation nuclear plants using its proprietary IMSR design.

IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular, while allowing them to be used for the dual-use energy role relevant for data center operations, as well as industrial applications such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis.

The company said it is engaging with regulators to license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Terrestrial Energy soared on Tuesday to enter the ‘extremely bullish’ territory after being in the ‘bearish’ zone a day ago. Message volumes also surged, rising to ‘extremely high’ levels from ‘normal’ levels a day ago.

One bullish Stocktwits user thinks the IMSR stock is due for a “few 100 percent” days.

Another user thinks the stock still has a long way to go. The IMSR stock is down 72% from its 52-week high of $31.5.

IMSR stock is up 38% year-to-date, but down 16% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<