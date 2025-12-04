The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said this agreement is expected to deliver “meaningful” six-figure revenue with a strong growth potential.

Shares of HUB Cyber Security (HUBC) were up more than 11% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a major commercial win after striking an agreement with a leading aerospace and defence manufacturer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

HUB Cyber Security said that it had struck a significant new commercial licensing software agreement with one of the world’s most prominent aerospace and defense manufacturers, but stopped short of revealing the company’s name.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said this agreement is expected to deliver “meaningful” six-figure revenue with a strong growth potential.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the HUBC stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volumes were at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<