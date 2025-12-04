The firm stated that layoff announcements through November stood at 1.17 million, up 54% from 761,358 announced during the first 11 months of 2024.

Layoffs announced by U.S. employers crossed 1.1 million for the year in November, according to the latest report by consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The firm stated that layoff announcements through November stood at 1.17 million, up 54% from 761,358 announced during the first 11 months of 2024.

This is also the sixth instance in which layoff announcements have crossed the 1.1 million level in the first 11 months of any year since 1993, Challenger said.

Top Reasons For Layoffs

The firm also said that DOGE Impact, AI, restructuring, as well as market and economic conditions, were among the top reasons cited by companies announcing layoffs in the first 11 months of 2025.

“Though the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has not been the cause of job cut announcements in two months, 'DOGE Impact' remains the leading reason for job cut announcements in 2025, cited in 293,753 planned layoffs so far this year. This includes direct reductions to the Federal workforce and its contractors,” Challenger said in its report.

