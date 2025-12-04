The retailer reported revenue of $33.9 billion which missed analyst estimates, but posted above consensus earnings per share of $1.05.

The Kroger Co. (KR) shares traded lower on Thursday morning after the company reported its third-quarter 2025 results, with better-than-expected earnings but revenue missing estimates.

Total revenue for the quarter came in at $33.9 billion, up 1% compared to the same period last year. However, this was below analyst estimates of $34.2 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, beating the $1.03 consensus.

"We continue to focus on what matters most – serving our customers, running great stores, and strengthening our core business. Our results show we are improving the customer experience and building a strong foundation for long-term growth," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger.

