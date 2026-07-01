An FDA advisory panel on Thursday recommended adding the peptide BPC-157 to a list that would allow compounding pharmacies to prepare it more freely for patients.

The Food and Drug Administration still decides whether to follow the panel’s advice.

Hims & Hers has steadily built its peptide capabilities, acquiring a California manufacturing facility in 2025.

The committee is contemplating whether the regulator should loosen restrictions on seven peptides overall.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) climbed as much as 13% on Thursday after a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend adding the peptide BPC-157 to a list that would allow compounding pharmacies to prepare it more freely for patients.

The vote was close: eight members voted in favor, six against, and one abstained.

What The Panel Decided

The Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee met on Thursday as part of a two-day review of several peptides. BPC-157 was one of the substances under consideration for the 503A Bulks List. Adding it would let licensed pharmacies create customized versions under a doctor’s prescription when commercial options are limited.

The committee gathered at the FDA’s Maryland campus to examine BPC-157 and other peptides such as TB-500 and KPV on the first day. Officials had flagged limited human data as a concern, yet the panel still voted to support inclusion for BPC-157. The committee is contemplating whether the regulator should loosen restrictions on seven peptides overall, including KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Emideltide, Semax, and Epitalon.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA added eight temporary voting members to the committee following criticism of commercial ties among earlier nominees. The new members—drawn from clinical research, neurology, gastroenterology, pain management, and patient advocacy—were described by former FDA official Peter Lurie as “considerably more qualified and less conflicted.” Several were limited to specific peptides, including one expert restricted to BPC-157. Advocates saw the changes as paving the way for a fairer review.

The recommendation from the panel, however, is not final. The FDA still decides whether to follow the panel’s advice.

Why Are HIMS Investors Excited?

Hims & Hers operates a telehealth platform that connects patients with compounded treatments. Broader pharmacy compounding of BPC-157 could expand options for customers seeking the peptide, opening up new product opportunities.

Peptides have surged into the mainstream as one of 2026’s hottest wellness trends, drawing athletes, biohackers, and everyday patients looking for faster recovery, better performance, and anti-aging support. Hims & Hers has steadily built its peptide capabilities, acquiring a California manufacturing facility in 2025 and positioning the company to offer peptide treatments once regulatory pathways clear.

How Did HIMS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HIMS stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for an FDA approval of compounding on Semax nasal spray and termed it the “peptide that makes the most sense” for Hims’s platform.

“New categories create new narratives,” another user said about the panel’s decision on Thursday.

Earlier today, Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight raised the firm's price target on Hims & Hers to $35 from $28 while keeping a Neutral rating on the shares. According to data from Koyfin, HIMS has an average 12-month price target of $28.92, representing a potential downside of 9% from the stock’s last close. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it ‘Hold,’ three ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ and one ‘Strong Sell.’

HIMS stock has gained 3% year-to-date.

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