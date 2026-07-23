Super Micro Computer Inc. saw its stock rally following a strong gross margin forecast and a massive $60 billion backlog, though analysts caution that fulfilling orders may require significant debt financing or capital raises.

Supermicro disclosed a new order pipeline exceeding $60 billion, but Mizuho noted that with only $1.3 billion in cash, the company may need near-term capital raises.

Mizuho lowered its price target while maintaining a Neutral rating.

While preliminary fourth-quarter revenue came in near the lower end of guidance due to component shortages and construction delays, gross margins outperformed expectations, coming in between 15% and 17%.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) experienced a sharp surge in market momentum following the release of its preliminary fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, driven by strong gross margins and a massive $60 billion order backlog. However, financial analysts caution that fulfilling these massive orders could strain the company’s balance sheet and necessitate additional debt or equity financing.

The server and hardware solution provider revealed that its June-quarter revenues were tracking near the lower bound of its previously issued $11.0 billion to $12.5 billion guidance. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh attributed the revenue bottleneck to potential "component/memory shortage headwinds and shell construction delays."

Despite the top-line constraint, Supermicro's gross margin forecast of 15% to 17% far exceeded its initial guidance of 8.2% to 8.4%. Mizuho cited. "With >$60B of new orders and just $1.3B of cash on its BS, SMCI could see some potential near-term capital raises," Rakesh noted.

SMCI share price jumped over 6% on Thursday and is on-track to gain for the third consecutive session.

Balance Sheet Pressures And Capital Requirement

Despite the optimistic order pipeline, Mizuho pointed out potential capital hurdles ahead as Supermicro works to scale up manufacturing to fulfill the massive influx of business.

"With >$60B of new orders and just $1.3B of cash on its BS, SMCI could see some potential near-term capital raises," Rakesh wrote in an investor note.

Mizuho maintained its Neutral rating on the stock while trimming its price target to $34 from $44. The firm highlighted balance sheet disparities between Supermicro and its key competitors, noting that "SMCI's net debt/TTM EBITDA is at 3.8x, higher vs key peer DELL's (DELL) 1.2x, with SMCI's cash conversion cycle at 127.7 versus DELL's at -5.8, with a cash-rich PC/client segment and a significantly larger AI Server support group."

The research firm emphasized that while strong gross margin tailwinds are boosting free cash flow, ongoing market share competition and significant order volume could necessitate future capital raises to meet customer demand.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on SMCI was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

Users were bullish on the stock considering the stocks third straight day of gains at a time when broader markets slipped.

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SMCI stock has gained 6.4% year-to-date.

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