After two rejections, retail investors are hopeful the FDA will approve Outlook Therapeutics’ Lytenava for the treatment of wet AMD.

The FDA has set July 29, 2026, as its target date to decide on the application, while the company has already begun pre-launch preparations.

If cleared by the FDA, Lytenava would become the first ophthalmic formulation of Bevacizumab authorized in the U.S. for the treatment of wet AMD.

Unit sales of Lytenava in Europe in the second quarter fell around 10% compared to the first quarter, the biotech firm said.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) was back in the spotlight on Thursday as Wall Street looked ahead to a crucial U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision on its therapy to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), with the regulator reviewing the company’s biologics license application for a third time after two previous setbacks.

At the time of writing, OTLK stock was down 0.4%, having closed in the red in five of the previous six sessions.

Why Did FDA Reject Previous Two Applications?

Last month, the FDA accepted Outlook Therapeutics’ biologics license application for Lytenava for a third review after previously rejecting it in August 2023 over manufacturing issues and again in late 2025, citing insufficient confirmatory efficacy evidence and requesting additional data.

The FDA has set July 29, 2026, as its target date to decide on the application, while the company has already begun pre-launch preparations.

Lytenava Is Already Approved In The EU and UK

If approved, Lytenava would become the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of Bevacizumab for wet AMD. The therapy is already approved in the European Union and the United Kingdom and is designed to treat a progressive eye disease that can lead to severe vision loss if left untreated.

Meanwhile, unit sales of Lytenava in Europe in the second quarter fell around 10% compared to the previous quarter. The company stated that it has taken steps to reduce costs in Europe in an effort to improve margins in future quarters.

OTLK Bulls See Massive Upside Potential

Retail sentiment surrounding OTLK on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid an 80% jump in message volumes.

One user expects a “big boom” in the stock’s price after the FDA decision, implying approval.

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Another user said they were hoping the stock could climb to $9 to $12.

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Meanwhile, analysts on average have set a 12-month price target of $5.5, an over 300% upside potential from current levels, according to Koyfin.

OTLK shares have seen significant buying interest so far this year, surging more than 100%.

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