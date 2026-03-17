Greenwich LifeSciences said its Phase III breast cancer immunotherapy trial, involving 250 patients, showed a recurrence rate of under 1% per year.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) shares gained more than 13% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that its immunotherapy trial has shown a continued reduction in the rate of recurrence of breast cancer.

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Greenwich LifeSciences said its 250-patient Phase III breast cancer immunotherapy trial, FLAMINGO-01, showed an annual recurrence rate below 1%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Greenwich LifeSciences trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels. GLSI was the top trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

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