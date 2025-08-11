Fusion Fuel will own a 51% majority stake in the joint venture with a private energy firm in South Africa.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to team up with a private energy firm in South Africa to develop a specialized fuel project for an industrial site in the region.

Under the agreement, Fusion Fuel will own a 51% majority stake in the joint venture and will also invest €480,000 over four months.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

Exchange Rate: 1EUR=1.16USD<