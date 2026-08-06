Fluence Energy on Wednesday reported production delays at new factories that are expected to impact its earnings through the year.

The delayed projects remain in the order book and are expected to ship in fiscal 2027.

Fluence cut its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $2.9–$3.1 billion from the previous $3.2–$3.6 billion range.

CEO Julian Nebreda said customer demand remains strong and the company is on track to hit targeted production levels early next year.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) shares tumbled as much as 24% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the energy storage company reported mixed third-quarter results and sharply lowered its full-year outlook, citing production delays at new factories that pushed $400 million in project deliveries into next year.

The stock closed regular trading down 9%, locking in its worst day since late June, and fell further after hours.

Results Hit By Factory Delays

For the quarter ended June 30, the energy storage company's revenue rose to $649.8 million from $602.5 million a year earlier, driven by higher energy storage volumes. However, the figure fell short of expectations of $811.12 million because of a three-month delay in ramping up the new Houston enclosure facility, now in initial production, and quality issues at an international contract manufacturing plant that required rework.

Gross profit margin dropped to 5.1% from 14.8%, and the company posted a net loss of $44.3 million, compared with a $6.9 million profit a year ago. Loss per share came in at $0.24, against Wall Street's hopes for earnings of $0.01 per share.

Full-Year Outlook Slashed

Fluence cut its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $2.9–$3.1 billion from the previous $3.2–$3.6 billion range. Adjusted core earnings guidance was lowered to a loss of $30 million to a profit of $10 million, down from a prior $40–$60 million profit range. Roughly $44 million of the $60 million midpoint reduction stems from the revenue shift into 2027, with the rest tied to the battery-cell costs.

The delayed projects remain in the order book and are expected to ship in fiscal 2027, Fluence said.

Strong Demand Offers Hope

CEO Julian Nebreda said customer demand remains strong and the company is on track to hit targeted production levels early next year. Order intake surged to more than $1.44 billion—nearly triple the year-ago level—pushing the backlog to a record $6.4 billion. Fluence also secured about $850 million in data-center deals through July, the company said.

CFO Ahmed Pasha noted the firm ended the quarter with $863 million in total liquidity, including $365 million in cash.

How Did FLNC Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FLNC stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the revenue has not been erased but only delayed and will eventually be realized.

Another user voiced hopes for a change in leadership, citing execution issues despite a strong backlog.

FLNC stock has dropped 28% year-to-date.

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