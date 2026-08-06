Meta has released a preview of its first dedicated AI coding agent, Muse Code, offering low-cost API access and deep integration with its latest Muse Spark 1.2 model.

Meta introduced its initial terminal coding agent, Muse Code, engineered under AI chief Alexandr Wang.

The tool operates alongside the newly unveiled Muse Spark 1.2 model.

Developers can access the tool through a standard pay-as-you-go API structure or opt into a heavily discounted contributor tier that reduces costs by over 90% in exchange for data sharing.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Wednesday announced the launch of Muse Code, its inaugural artificial intelligence coding agent designed to automate complex software development tasks and compete directly with dominant offerings from Anthropic and OpenAI.

The new release, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on X, marks a significant step in the tech giant’s efforts to bolster its generative AI ecosystem. Overseen by Alexandr Wang, head of Meta Superintelligence Labs, the tool represents Meta’s latest initiative to rebuild and advance its foundation model offerings following Wang’s appointment last year.

Shares of META ended Wednesday mildly higher, up 0.1%

Streamlined Engineering Workflows

Functioning as a terminal-based agent, Muse Code enables developers to coordinate AI assistants within a single interface. The tool can be deployed through a single command line to plan code modifications, execute programming tasks, and validate technical results across software projects.

Currently available in a public preview, or beta phase, Muse Code operates in conjunction with Meta’s newly launched Muse Spark 1.2 model. Unlike its predecessor released in July, Muse Spark 1.2 was co-trained alongside the agent itself and includes a specialized code-management harness to enhance overall execution accuracy.

Tiered Pricing And Enterprise Features

To capture market share from established services like Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex, Meta is positioning its product around flexible pricing rather than raw benchmark performance alone.

The pay-as-you-go API option is priced at $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens. Additionally, Meta introduced a heavily discounted "contributor tier", priced more than 10 times lower than standard rates for developers who opt in to contribute usage data toward model refinement.

META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock was down about 5% over the previous session.

One user lauded Meta’s consistent delivery of AI tools.

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META stock has lost 10.5% year-to-date.

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