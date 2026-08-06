Investment firm Piper Sandler upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to Overweight with a $75 price target.

Piper Sandler upgraded Kratos Defense from Neutral to Overweight with a $75 price target, implying around 45% upside following a 43% decline from its 52-week peak.

Kratos on Tuesday raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast by $50 million to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion, supported by organic growth up to 23%.

Piper Sandler now has "greater comfort" on the company's near-term growth with a "clearer bridge" on how the MACH-TB program.

Defense technology provider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) share price jumped to a two-month high on Wednesday as investment firm Piper Sandler upgraded the stock, pointing to a stark disconnect between the company’s strong operational output and its recently discounted share price.

Analyst Clarke Jeffries raised the rating on Kratos from Neutral to Overweight, placing a $75 price target on the stock. The new target suggests a potential 45% upside from the company's Tuesday closing price of $51.87. According to Piper Sandler, a roughly 43% pullback from recent highs created an advantageous entry point for investors seeking exposure to next-generation defense architecture.

Piper Sandler Sees Attractive Valuation And Budget Resilience

The investment bank emphasized that Kratos’ current enterprise valuation now understates its operational momentum and long-term trajectory. Although Piper Sandler lowered its terminal enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple to 26.5x from 35x as part of a more conservative valuation framework, the analyst noted that accelerated earnings potential effectively neutralizes the lower multiple.

Furthermore, Wall Street remains increasingly confident in Kratos' ability to navigate political and budgetary headwinds in Washington. Analysts anticipate that funding for primary defense programs will remain secure even if the federal government transitions into fiscal year 2027 under a continuing resolution.

Operational Catalysts Drive Long-Term Growth

Several key operational programs are expected to support Piper Sandler's positive outlook for Kratos through the end of the decade. Improved visibility around the MACH-TB hypersonic test vehicle program has reinforced confidence in near-term revenue execution. At the same time, Kratos is expanding its manufacturing capacity across specialized turbojet and turbofan engines, with management targeting output scaling to 3,000 Spartan engines annually by 2027.

In the autonomous hardware sector, additional contract awards for next-generation tactical drones are anticipated over the next 12 months.

KTOS Q2 Earnings And 2026 Guidance

During the second quarter, Kratos reported total revenue of $458.8 million, outperforming Wall Street forecasts by approximately 12% and beating the midpoint of management's prior guidance by 13%.

The Kratos Government Solutions division led total revenues higher with a 22% organic increase, while the Kratos Unmanned Systems segment generated an 8% organic gain amid uneven delivery timelines. Q2 earnings reached $0.21 per share, beating consensus predictions by $0.06.

During the Q2 earnings call, DeMarco said Kratos is pursuing multiple hypersonic and rocket system contracts that could be awarded by year-end, adding that recent funding wins and $7 billion in estimated federal spending on the Mach-TB program have raised confidence in the segment's long-term growth prospects.

“There is not only a drone missile and space arms race underway, but also a hypersonic arms race, each of which Kratos intends to support the Department to win.”

Spurred by robust market demand, Kratos management increased its full-year 2026 outlook by to a range of $1.75 billion and $1.81 billion, while the forecast for organic revenue growth was elevated to a range of 18% to 23%, up from previous estimates of 15% to 19%.

KTOS Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has soared 350% over the previous session.

One user termed Kratos as the future of defense tech, but highlighted that the company is being overshadowed by Palantir (PLTR)

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KTOS stock has lost about 28% year-to-date.

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