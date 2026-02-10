For the fiscal year 2026, Fiserv forecast adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8 to $8.3, and at a mid-point of $8.15 billion, it fell short of Wall Street’s estimates of $8.2.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) shares fell nearly 4% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s 2026 earnings guidance was weaker than Wall Street’s expectations.

Fiserv forecasts FY2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8 to $8.3. At a midpoint of $8.15, this was below Wall Street's adjusted EPS estimate of $8.2, according to TheFly.

“Our fourth quarter results and 2026 guidance are in line with what we outlined in October,” said Fiserv CFO Paul Todd.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $4.9 billion during the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to Wall Street estimates of an adjusted EPS of $1.9 on revenue of $4.9 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Retail sentiment around Fiserv trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

