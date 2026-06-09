Factorial Energy merged with a SPAC on Monday and is extending its rally on the second day of trading.

Factorial Energy debuted on public markets through a SPAC merger with Cartesian Growth Corporation III in a $1.3 billion equity-value transaction.

The U.S.-based solid-state battery company is backed by global automakers and plans to tap into defense, aerospace, robotics, and data center markets.

The public listing move comes at a time when U.S. energy consumption is at an all-time high.

Shares of Factorial Energy Inc. (FAC) attracted significant investor attention on Tuesday, as it extended its rally for a second consecutive day as a publicly traded company.

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At the time of writing, FAC stock was up nearly 40% premarket and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Factorial Energy: A US-Based Solid-State Battery Technology Company

Factorial Energy debuted on public markets on Monday through a SPAC merger with Cartesian Growth Corporation III in a $1.3 billion equity-value transaction.

The company is focused on innovating solid-state battery technology, and its investors include automotive industry giants Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia, as well as In-Q-Tel, a non-profit entity for the U.S. national security community.

Rapid Expansion Plans

Factorial Energy, which has primarily served the automobile industry, aims to tap into the lucrative aerospace and defense, robotics, and hyperscale data center markets going forward.

“The automotive industry is the most demanding proving ground in the world, and we’ve shown our technology can perform in real cars on real roads. That foundation positions us to scale, providing power to drones, robotics, and next-generation energy systems,” Factorial CEO Siyu Huang said.

Timing Matters

The public listing move comes at a time when U.S. energy consumption is at an all-time high, with data centers accounting for nearly half of electricity use last year, driven by demand for artificial intelligence, according to the International Energy Agency.

Hyperscalers like Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are already looking for alternative energy sources to power their infrastructure and reduce their dependence on established power distribution companies. Moreover, the ongoing excitement around space exploration has also created an opportunity for companies to offer energy solutions deployable beyond Earth.

What Do Retail Traders Think About FAC?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the FAC stock remained in ‘Neutral’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume over the last 24 hours, with many users noting the company’s volatile price action.

One user on the platform expects the company to file a “super 8-K” soon, which will “drive more violent moves in the price.”

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Another user commented on the stock’s price movement so far today.

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FAC stock closed with 16% gains on its first day as a public company.

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