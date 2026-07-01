FuelCell Energy has surged 340.76% so far in 2026, with a Stocktwits poll showing a majority of users intend to continue buying the stock.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 21% on Tuesday after Bloom Energy announced an expanded partnership with Brookfield worth $25 billion.

The deal strengthens the case for higher demand for power supply from AI data centers, which is a positive catalyst for FuelCell.

FCEL also recently secured a $49 million financing package from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to support the deployment of five energy blocks in South Korea.

Shares of Fuelcell Energy Inc. (FCEL) jumped nearly 21% at close on Tuesday and continued to edge higher after Bloom Energy Inc. (BE) announced an expanded partnership with Brookfield that increased funding by fivefold.

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The surge adds to the stock’s monster rally, with the stock recording its best quarter in over five years and seeing three consecutive months in the green.

FuelCell is also drawing significant retail attention, with message volumes jumping more than 121% over the past day and propelling the stock’s ticker to among the top spots on Stocktwits.

What’s Retail Saying?

Retail investors on Stocktwits are actively discussing the company’s breakout performance, including trading positions.

A Stocktwits poll that sought to gauge how investors plan to play the move in FCEL’s surge found that a majority plan to buy shares or beef up their positions.

The poll, with 648 votes at the time of writing, showed that about 30% of respondents planned to buy or add FCEL shares. Meanwhile, 19% said they would be selling, while 23% said they would hold their positions. The rest of the pollers said they would be watching the stock’s performance.

One user said they were trimming their other positions to buy more FCEL shares. “Will keep buying FCEL on pullbacks but INFQ has quickly become one of my top holdings,” they said.

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Another user said, “Anyone selling now just doesn't like more money. Hold onto your shares and today's price will still seem very low. There's so much more upside potential here.”

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FCEL shares have rallied 340.76% so far in 2026 and have surged 541.89% in a year.

On Monday, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral,’ setting a price target of $32, more than double the previous target of $13. However, according to Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target for the company, based on eight analysts’ estimates, is $22, implying a downside of about 39% from its last close.

FCEL Vs BE: What’s Happening?

Bloom Energy said on Tuesday that it had expanded its partnership with Brookfield, increasing committed funding to $25 billion from $5 billion.

While the deal strengthens Bloom's position as a power supplier for AI data centers and hyperscalers, it also reinforces the higher demand for power supply from these centers.

Meanwhile, FCEL recently secured a $49 million financing package from the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to support the deployment of five 2.8-megawatt (MW) energy blocks for Gyeonggi Green Energy in South Korea. The company also secured a landmark deal with Fit Energy USA LP to supply up to 380 MW of power solutions for AI data centers and digital infrastructure, and gained a spot on the Russell 3000 index as of Friday.

The surge in FCEL’s share price over the past year has stoked retail chatter about whether FCEL would mimic BE’s growth.

One user said, “THE NEXT BLOOM?”

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BE shares have rallied 1,165.47% in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<