Investors leaned toward companies that make processors, secure software, and infrastructure needed to run AI applications.

Intel hit a record high of $142.34, supported by domestic chip investments.

AMD reached a record high of $584.73 after Wells Fargo raised its price target to $615.

BlackBerry rose to a nearly six-year high on earnings momentum and enhancements to its AtHoc platform, including new Microsoft integrations.

Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and BlackBerry (BB) stocks climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday as investors favored companies building the hardware and software needed to power robotics, autonomous systems, and edge computing.

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The latest gains suggest investors are placing greater emphasis on "Physical AI" rather than businesses focused primarily on large language models and cloud-based artificial intelligence.

Domestic Chip Push Drives Gains For INTC

Intel ended the first half of 2026 on a high note, with the stock hitting an all-time high of $142.34 as the company benefited from continued investment in domestic manufacturing, positioning it to support future AI infrastructure.

A major catalyst behind the latest surge was the Monday increase by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $150 from $90 on Intel's price target. The firm argued that demand for enterprise AI infrastructure continues to strengthen and suggested the market has underestimated Intel's competitive position in data-center processors.

Investors are now focused on Intel's fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 23 for signs that demand for its AI chips and foundry business is boosting the company's financial results.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

AMD Rides Chip Momentum

Advanced Micro Devices stock also hit a record high of $584.73 on Tuesday, pushing it closer to a $1 trillion market value.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on AMD to $615 from $505 while maintaining an Overweight rating. The firm also lifted its outlook for the company's server processor business, forecasting CPU revenue of about $16 billion in 2026, with further growth projected over the following years as enterprise AI adoption expands.

AMD also gained support from optimism surrounding its upcoming 2-nanometer Venice server processors and the launch of its Versal Premium Gen 2 chips for robotics, aerospace, defense and other industrial AI applications.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

BlackBerry's Turnaround

BlackBerry stock extended its recent rally, hitting a nearly six-year high of $12.93 after investors embraced the company's transformation into a cybersecurity and industrial software provider.

Confidence strengthened after BlackBerry delivered better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2027 results. The company generated positive operating cash flow in Q1 for the first time in nearly a decade and recorded a 26% year-on-year revenue surge to $152.9 million, highlighting continued progress in its restructuring efforts.

On Tuesday, BlackBerry enhanced its AtHoc mission orchestration platform with new Microsoft Teams and Entra ID integrations, adding improved response management, situational mapping and operator dispatch capabilities for enterprise and government users.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, INTC and BB stocks have surged 278% and 233%, respectively, while AMD stock gained 171%.

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