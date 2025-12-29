The company said that U.S. Patent No. 12,492,179 extends the protection for its pipeline of potentially neuroplastogenic, non-hallucinogenic molecules.
Enveric Biosciences Inc. (SOPA) shares gained over 7% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced that it has been issued a patent that covers novel molecules with likely applications for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Enveric Biosciences trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.
