CoreWeave co-founder and chief strategy officer Brian Venturo bought $30 million worth of company bonds.

CoreWeave faces concerns over its high debt levels.

Last week, CoreWeave reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its sales and operating profit forecasts for 2026

Retail sentiment for CRWV notched up but remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

One of CoreWeave’s co-founders announced Wednesday purchasing a major lot of the company’s bonds, boosting sentiment for the stock that has faced persistent weakness in recent months.

“Last week, I purchased $30 million in face value of CoreWeave’s unsecured bonds. I intend to hold them to maturity on October 1, 2031,” CoreWeave’s Chief Strategy Officer Brian Venturo said in a LinkedIn post.

“When we started CoreWeave, I couldn’t have imagined the scale of what our customers are building with us today... I’ve never been more confident in CoreWeave,” he wrote.

CRWV stock rose 0.6% in overnight trading late in the day, after falling 4.1% in the regular session.

CoreWeave has faced investor concerns over its high debt levels. Some investors believe those risks have increased of late, amid growing concerns that cloud computing capacity could eventually outstrip demand and that a Democrat-led government could slow data center construction. CRWV suffered a sharp fall last month and the stock is now down 33.2% year to date.

CoreWeave’s Strong Results Fail To Keep Stock Afloat

Last week, CoreWeave reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its sales and operating profit forecasts for 2026. That led to a 25% post-earnings rally on Nov. 11, but the pump faded in the following days.

CoreWeave revenue backlog rose 138% year-over-year to about $132.5 billion, but its debt also climbed at a rapid clip to support the buildout of new data centers.

Total debt rose from roughly $21 billion at the end of 2025 to $35.6 billion in Q2 2026 and about $66.22 billion in Q3 2026.

Peers Nebius (NBIS) and Iren Ltd. (IREN) also reported strong results for the last quarter, but delays in some of their capacity coming online dampened the investor view.

Citi analysts named CoreWeave as one of their top picks, arguing that recent earnings reports reinforced a preference for data and AI infrastructure names, and that neoclouds moved up in its rankings amid "signs of strong AI demand and nicer valuations."

CoreWeave’s co-founders, including Venturo, have sold a combined $3.3 billion in shares since the company’s March 2025 initial public offering, including $2.4 billion this year.

Retail View On CRWV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRWV improved but remained in the ‘bearish’ zone.

“$CRWV Last shakeout, now we get the chasing time. As uncomfortably far down as it went, will now do the opposite,” a trader said.

Another trader, with a contrarian view, wrote: “$CRWV even if AI works, the ECB warns the credit boom could leave overcapacity and credit losses. Seems like CoreWeave is built for full utilization, not for leftovers.”

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