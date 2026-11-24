Investors are paying more for Bitcoin options to hedge against additional losses, as crypto exchange-traded funds globally lost more than $2 billion last week.

Grayscale said AI-related issues will have more influence on the market's near-term trajectory than blockchain fundamentals.

Galaxy's Alex Thorn also labeled this the shallowest of the four bear markets he analyzed, and Bitcoin has about two weeks to meet that criteria for the bear market's bottom.

SoSoValue data showed that U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen $4.14 billion in net outflows in November.

Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies appear oversold after an extended bear market, Grayscale said, calling current valuations attractive for long-term investors while warning that AI-related risks could weigh on near-term market performance.

Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl wrote in a note on Monday, "We believe public blockchain fundamentals look solid, and that current valuations offer an attractive entry point for investors with medium- and long-term holding periods."

Grayscale said both price signals and fund flows suggested that the market was oversold. The note said that global crypto exchange-traded products experienced outflows of more than $2 billion last week. There were big redemptions in stablecoins, and open interest in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) futures has fallen back to summer lows.

AI Risks Cloud Crypto Market Outlook

Despite the oversold signals, Grayscale said near-term AI-related risks remain high. "We believe Bitcoin and other leading assets are oversold, but the near-term market outlook will depend more on AI-related risks than blockchain fundamentals," the note said.

The firm pointed to several events since the start of November. These included Jensen Huang's removal and reinstatement as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO, outages at the FAA and financial institutions, and Anthropic's (ANT) IPO.

Grayscale said it remains optimistic about AI's productivity benefits and the role public blockchains will play in an AI-centric financial system. Still, it encouraged investors to focus on the longer-term outlook when allocating to digital assets.

In options markets, investors are paying a high premium for puts, which protect against further declines, the research note said.

Selling Pressure Intensifies

By Grayscale's count, that makes the current bear market the longest on record, at 411 days or more. It is also the shallowest, with a 56% drawdown from Bitcoin's October 2025 peak.

The selling has hit the largest U.S. spot Bitcoin fund hard. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) posted outflows in all but one session in November, according to SoSoValue data.

Across all U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, net outflows reached $4.14 billion in the month through Friday. On that day, Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since July.

Bear Market Bottom

Alex Thorn, Galaxy’s head of firmwide research, also said this downturn was less severe than previous cycles. According to him, Bitcoin's deepest drop in the current bear market was on June 30. That makes it the shallowest of the four bear markets he looked at.

Thorn had also said in October that it was “a good time now to buy and hold Bitcoin.” He set a test for that call, saying that it would be challenged if Bitcoin stayed below its 50-week moving average for a month.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $60,383, down over 1% in the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

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