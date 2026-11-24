Skydance board member Gerry Cardinale bought 110,820 shares.

RedBird Capital Partners founder Gerry Cardinale bought 110,820 Skydance shares worth $701,295.

He also sold put options covering 265,000 shares at strike prices of $7 to $11.

Cardinale helped with the Paramount-Warner Bros. $110-billion deal.

Skydance Corp. (SKYD) stock edged higher premarket after director Gerald Cardinale bought 110,820 shares over two sessions, adding to insider buying activity. The purchases come as the company ramps up content spending to more than $30 billion annually following its Warner Bros. deal, betting that content will drive long-term growth.

Skydance stock edged up 1% in Tuesday’s premarket.

Cardinale Adds To His Skydance Position

Gerald Cardinale, the architect of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal, has purchased 110,820 shares of Skydance over two trading sessions, according to an SEC filing. Cardinale acquired 15,720 Class B shares on Nov. 19 at an average price of $6.366 per share. He followed that transaction with another purchase of 95,100 shares on Nov. 20, paying an average of $6.3221 each.

The purchases totaled $701,295, raising Cardinale’s direct ownership in Skydance to 335,720 shares. He also disclosed selling put options linked to 265,000 shares, with strike prices between $7 and $11.

Gerry Cardinale founded and leads RedBird Capital Partners. He worked with the Ellison family to bring together Skydance and Paramount in a roughly $30 billion deal that closed in August 2025.

Skydance Reports Higher Revenue As Streaming And Studios Drive Growth

The company posted third-quarter revenue of $7.03 billion, up 5% year-on-year, with earnings of $0.45 per share. Paramount's business posted $73 million in profit, while streaming revenue climbed 11% to $2.5 billion

Skydance highlighted its annual content spending of more than $30 billion, saying its combined library and reach across streaming, broadcast and cable would help drive future growth. Skydance also aims to achieve at least $6 billion in annual cost savings within three years.

Additionally, Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed that Elon Musk invested $1 billion in the company's $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. The investment drew attention because Musk owns social media platform X and leads Tesla and SpaceX.

SKYD Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’.

A user said, “Paramount+ subs are being offered for $2.99 a month for the first two months. Betting that leads to a boost in subscriber numbers for the next quarter. And i wonder if offering two months will reduce churn, at least on paper.”

SKYD stock has crashed 52% year-to-date.

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