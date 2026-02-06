According to TheFly, Clear Street analyst Tim Moore hiked the firm’s price target for Bloom Energy to $130 from $80, while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares traded over 14% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) results earned it multiple price target hikes.

According to TheFly, Clear Street analyst Tim Moore hiked the price target for Bloom Energy to $130 from $80, while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 from $95, while keeping an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the stock.

What Are Analysts Saying?

Moore stated that Bloom Energy’s performance during the quarter was strong and noted that his revised price target factors in order momentum and progress toward accelerating the company’s production capacity to meet demand for its products.

Similarly, Wells Fargo also cited Bloom Energy’s better-than-expected Q4 earnings and FY26 guidance as the reason for its price target hike.

Bloom Energy reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 on revenue of $778 million, beating Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $649 million, according to Stocktwits data.

The company said that its revenue during the year was driven by “significant” growth from the AI data center industry and continued strong demand from the commercial and industrial businesses.

For the fiscal year 2026, Bloom Energy forecasts adjusted EPS in the range of $1.33 and $1.48, while revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.1 billion and $3.3 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

What Does Bloom Energy Do?

Bloom Energy is a San Jose, California-based company that designs and manufactures solid oxide fuel cells.

These cells generate electricity on-site to meet the power needs of data centers, manufacturing, and other commercial sectors.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Bloom Energy was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user stated that datacenters will need to bring their own power, which is where BE can play a role.

BE stock is up 57% year-to-date and 463% over the past 12 months.

