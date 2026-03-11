Watcher count for PLYX on Stocktwits increased by nearly 50% in a single day.

Polaryx Therapeutics went public via a direct listing on Feb. 2.

The biotech firm is developing treatments for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs).

Stocktwits sentiment for PLYX shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ after the stock rally.

Shares of Polaryx Therapeutics (PLYX), a newly listed clinical-stage biotech firm, surged 70% on Tuesday, its best session on record, spurring increased interest from retail traders on Stocktwits. The micro-cap stock surged 29% on Monday.

Biotech Stocks Drawing Interest

Polaryx is focused on rare neurodegenerative diseases and is currently testing its PLX-200 treatment aimed at treating lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), genetic diseases where the body can’t break down certain molecules, causing harmful buildup inside cells.

Biotech names have been catching investors' eyes as they seek shelter from the market turbulence triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Drug stocks have emerged as a go-to safe haven amid all the geopolitical uncertainty this year: the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has gained over 4% this year while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) index funds (which track the benchmark U.S. indices) have shed about 1%.

Polaryx’s pipeline includes four drug candidates, namely, PLX-200, PLX-100, PLX-300, and PLX-400 for LSDs. The last three are still in the preclinical stage.

Recent Updates From PLYX

The recent uptrend in the stock was likely triggered as investors took note of the company’s research advances. The company announced on Feb. 17 that it was moving forward with its phase-2 trial evaluating PLX-200 in four lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) after receiving a “safe-to-proceed” letter from the Food and Drug Administration in October.

Last week, Maxim initiated coverage on the PLYX with a ‘Buy’ rating and $10 price target, which implies a 66% upside to the stock’s last close. The firm said it views PLX-200 as a differentiated offering, given its oral formulation and potential to address a broad spectrum of LSDs by targeting shared disease pathways.

Retail’s View On PLYX

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PLYX shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘bullish’ the prior day, amid ‘extremely high’ message volume. The watcher count for PLYX on the platform increased nearly 50% over the past 24 hours.

Several users said they would be watching the stock in the coming days.

“$PLYX development stage biotech that traders tend to position in ahead of pipeline progress updates. These setups usually need sustained volume to get momentum going,” one trader said, explaining the prevailing view.

About 25 million PLYX shares exchanged hands on Tuesday, about nine times the stock’s average trading volume, according to Stocktwits data.

Stock Widely Down Since Listing

Polaryx’s recent gains come as a relief, as the stock slid sharply after its direct listing on the Nasdaq on Feb. 2. Shares currently trade at about one-tenth of their opening price of $45.00 that day.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.