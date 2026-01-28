The chipmaking equipment company said fourth-quarter order bookings grew 86%, beating analysts’ expectations by a wide margin.

ASML reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped expectations, sending shares higher in the U.S. premarket.

Separately, the company is laying off 1,700 workers.

Stocktwits sentiment for ASML flips to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish.’

U.S.-listed shares of ASML Holding NV jumped more than 5% in early premarket trading on Wednesday, drawing intense buzz on Stocktwits, after the Dutch chip-equipment maker reported record fourth-quarter orders and projected a solid financial outlook for 2026.

ASML shares on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange in the Netherlands rose by 5.5%.

Knocked It Out Of The Park

The company booked orders of 13.16 billion euros ($15.9 billion) in the last quarter, up 86% year over year and way above the 6.95 billion euros estimate from Visible Alpha. Orders of ASML’s extreme ultraviolet lithography systems came in at 7.4 billion euros, also handily beating expectations of 4.41 billion euros.

"In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand," ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

For 2026, the company forecast revenue between 34 billion euros and 39 billion euros, compared with with 32.7 billion euros sales in 2025, and a gross margin of 51% to 53%. It has previously forecast flat-to-higher sales than in the previous year.

Fourth quarter revenue of 9.72 billion euros and net profit of 2.84 billion euros also came in higher than expectations.

The standout results from ASML — one of the largest suppliers of equipment used to make advanced chips — are the latest sign this earnings season that AI development and related investment remain in full throttle. ASML counts TSMC and Samsung among its key customers.

Retail’s Reaction, Other Developments

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day. “$ASML in Amsterdam we are partying,” a user wrote in jest, amid a series of posts about the company’s massive order book with accolades such as “Monstrous,” and “never sell ASML.”

AMSL stock is up 36% year to date as of the last close. It climbed 54.4% in 2025.

The company also announced plans to lay off 1,700 workers, mostly in the Netherlands, and a new buyback program of up to 12 billion euros.

