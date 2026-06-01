AmpliTech said its networking solution successfully demonstrated interoperability with equipment from multiple vendors in live testing environments at a key tech event.

The networking equipment event focused on advancing multi-vendor end-to-end integrations and was attended by top telecom firms.

AmpliTech said it was the only participating vendor with a 64T64R Massive MIMO Radio solution.

The company recently received dual certifications from North American regulatory authorities for its complete network infrastructure solution.

Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) attracted significant investor attention on Monday after the company announced an important update from the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026.

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AmpliTech said it stood out as the only vendor with a massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) radio with 64 transmit and 64 receive antennas. At the time of writing, AMPG stock was up 15% and was among the top-ten trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Importance Of The PlugFest Event

The PlugFest is a collaborative event for networking equipment firms showcasing breakthroughs in the development of open and intelligent Radio Access Network (RAN). It focuses on end-to-end integrations of offerings from multiple equipment vendors who aim to achieve solutions that bolster network performance, conserve energy, and enable the deployment of open-source software, among other things.

AmpliTech, whose products are designed and engineered in the United States, said it successfully demonstrated interoperability with equipment from multiple vendors in live testing environments before major global telecom names, including AT&T (T), Deutsche Telekom, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, Orange, and Rakuten Mobile.

"We were the only 64T64R radio in that PlugFest," said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “PlugFest participation is how you prove that Open RAN interoperability is real, not theoretical.”

AMPG’s Certifications

In May, AmpliTech received dual certifications from North American regulatory authorities for its complete network infrastructure solution, expanding opportunities in the private wireless and 5G markets.

At the time, the company said its networking equipment’s use cases include private 5G deployments in smart factories, logistics facilities, military installations, and healthcare campuses, among other environments.

What Retail Thinks About AMPG

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about AMPG remained ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes over the last 24 hours.

One user said the company could reach a $5 billion market cap in a few months.

AMPG stock has risen 85% so far this year and more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500.

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