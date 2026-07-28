Amkor stock falls premarket after weaker Q3 revenue guidance offsets earnings beat.

Amkor expects a weaker Q3 for its communications business due to memory shortages, changing customer production plans, and its SiP transition to Vietnam.

The company is relocating SiP operations to improve efficiency while shifting Korean capacity toward advanced products.

Amkor’s Q3 revenue is forecast at $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, below Street estimates.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) stock is tumbling premarket on Tuesday as investors digested weaker-than-expected fiscal third-quarter (Q3) revenue guidance despite the semiconductor packaging company delivering a second-quarter (Q2) earnings beat.

Amkor Technology Faces Seasonal Pressure

Amkor expects its communications business to face a weaker-than-usual Q3 as several industry and operational factors weigh on demand.

“For the Third Quarter, we expect Communications revenue to decline in the high single digits sequentially which is a departure from the typical seasonal patterns,” said CFO Megan Faust.

He identified three major factors influencing the outlook: limited memory availability, shifting customer production schedules and the company’s planned migration of System-in-Package (SiP) operations to Vietnam.

Amkor CEO Kevin Engel explained that Amkor has spent more than a year working with SiP customers to relocate production to its Vietnam facility. The move aims to improve manufacturing efficiency, increase long-term scalability and create a more optimized cost structure.

As SiP production moves away from Korea, Amkor plans to use the freed capacity to expand manufacturing for higher-value advanced products. Engel noted that demand challenges are appearing across both Android and iOS-related markets. Android's weakness emerged in the second quarter and has persisted, driven by supply constraints and softer consumer demand.

For Q3, Amkor sees revenue between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion, below the analyst consensus estimate of $2.12 billion, according to Fiscal AI data. Amkor Technology stock traded over 5% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

What AMKR Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 3,866% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “Remember, we are unable to put the AI Genie back in the bottle on the way to Artificial Super Intelligence - it's theoretically impossible. There will be more chips, more datacenter, more software and more new highs in the names fueling this adventure. We haven't even gotten to Quantum being mainstream yet, that's the next level on the way to ASI.”

Another user said, “I don’t think there’s much understanding of what is getting built in Arizona. TSMC just added another 100 billion to their build, AMKR will be right down the road. I’ll keep adding, go long and be patient.”

AMKR stock has gained over 53% year-to-date.

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