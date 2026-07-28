Wall Street is expecting Bloom Energy to post a 106% growth in revenue, while earnings per share are expected to grow more than 4x.

Yau Teng Yan, founder and analyst of Tessara, said in a post on X that following Hunterbrook Capital’s short-seller report, markets will be focusing less on topline beat and more on the kind of revenue.

The analyst said that markets will be watching to see whether the announced deployments are durable and economic, or whether the deal structures are doing the heavy lifting instead of the underlying demand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volume surging more than 510% over 24 hours.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) slipped more than 3% in the premarket session on Tuesday as the company gears up to report its second-quarter earnings results after-hours.

Wall Street is expecting the company to post a 106% growth in revenue to $827.02 million in Q2, while earnings per share are expected to grow more than 4x to $0.41, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

The Narrative Shift For Bloom Energy

Yau Teng Yan, founder and analyst at Tessara, a live world-model platform mapping the physical and economic constraints behind the global AI buildout, said in a post on X that the company's narrative had changed ahead of its earnings results.

“A few weeks ago, the debate was about timing: AI power demand, revenue recognition, backlog conversion.” However, a recent report from Hunterbrook Capital, which accused the clean-energy firm of hiding its heavy reliance on Chinese suppliers, sent the stock tumbling and changed the conversation.

“The stock fell ~40% in a month and consensus reset lower. The debate is different now,” Teng Yan said. “It’s less ‘do they beat?’ and more ‘what kind of revenue is this?’”

The analyst said that markets will be watching to see whether the announced deployments are durable and economic, or whether the deal structures are doing the heavy lifting instead of the underlying demand.

“That’s why a beat may not settle the debate, and a miss may not validate the short thesis. When the market is questioning revenue quality, EPS becomes a side channel,” he said.

BE Stock: What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, with message volume surging more than 510% over 24 hours.

One user said, “$BE I’d be way more concerned if it was up right now AH. They will Bink earnings as usual and it will shoot up $30+ at 410pm tomorrow. Anyone not buying right now hates money, bloom is the real deal.”

Another user said, “$BE bloom energy has become the clear winner in solid oxide fuel cell systems. I have been watching this segment for over a decade. Massive earnings call tomorrow, this is a big one guys, I will be tuning in.”

A third user said, “$BE BE moving into the Russell 1000 makes it even more attractive for these investment houses now.”

Despite the decline this month, BE stock is up more than 90% in 2026.

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