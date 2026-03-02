As part of the deal, AES shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $10.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $33.4 billion.

Shares of AES Corp. (AES) fell more than 18% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by BlackRock Inc.’s (BLK) Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the deal, AES shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $10.7 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $33.4 billion, the company said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around AES trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<