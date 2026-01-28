Anthropic is set to reportedly raise about $20 billion from venture capitalists and other investors, double the amount it had targeted, in a sign of surging investor enthusiasm in the AI space.

According to a report from The Financial Times, the fundraising deal, which is close to being finalized, will value the company at $350 billion.

The deal is led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. investor Coatue, with Sequoia Capital also contributing a large sum.

Analyst at Keefe Bruyette said Cipher Mining is executing well on its AI colocation strategy.

Shares of crypto mining companies with interest in AI infrastructure rallied and were among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits as a reportedly $20 billion investment in AI firm Anthropic boosted investor confidence in the stocks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of firms like IREN and Cipher Mining rallied between 13% and 15% on Tuesday.

Anthropic News

Anthropic is set to reportedly raise about $20 billion from venture capitalists and other investors, double the amount it had targeted in a sign of surging investors’ enthusiasm in the AI space.

According to a report from The Financial Times, the fundraising deal which is close to being finalized, will value the company at $350 billion.

Anthropic has been in talks to raise $10 billion from investors to finance its expansion plans but the amount has since doubled, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is led by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. investor Coatue, with Sequoia Capital also contributing a large investment, it added.

IREN, CIPHR Pivot To AI

IREN last year announced a multi-year agreement with Microsoft valued at approximately $9.7 billion to deliver GPU cloud infrastructure powered by NVIDIA GB300 GPUs.

Cipher Mining has been aggressively pushing into the artificial intelligence (AI) and HPC space. In December, it acquired a 200-megawatt (MW) site in Ohio, called “Ulysses,” which will expand its footprint beyond Texas.

Keefe Bruyette on Monday raised the firm's price target on Cipher Mining to $22 from $13 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm updated the company's model ahead of the Q4 report to reflect recent business developments and hash price trends. Cipher is executing well on its AI colocation strategy, said Keefe, which is "constructive" on the company's 2026 lease signings.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around IREN trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said that IREN should be in everyone’s portfolio.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around CIFR trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user on CIFR said they are holding the stock and going long.

Shares in IREN have rallied 415% over the past 12 months whereas CIFR stock has jumped 245% during the same time.