The results from Columbia research support HIVE's planned Paraguay AI Gigafactory, which is expected to begin construction in late 2026 and enter service in the second half of 2027.

HIVE Digital shares surged after Columbia University researchers validated the company's Paraguay-based AI GPU cluster.

The study found HIVE's older Nvidia A40 GPUs matched Nvidia H100 performance on certain AI training workloads.

Researchers successfully trained large language models from New York using GPUs located more than 5,000 miles away in Asunción, Paraguay.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) rallied more than 22% on Monday after researchers from Columbia University validated the performance of the company's Paraguay-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

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According to the press release on Monday, the Columbia University research team found that software optimizations developed during the project allowed the company's Nvidia (NVDA) A40 GPU cluster in Paraguay to achieve performance comparable to Nvidia H100 systems on certain large language model pretraining workloads involving models of up to 1.4 billion parameters.

HIVE stock traded over $5 during morning trading hours. On Stocktwits, it was one of the top trending tickers as retail sentiment around HIVE moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ while chatter around it shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

Researchers Trained Models From New York

Researchers based in New York conducted iterative training runs on GPUs located in Asunción, Paraguay, more than 5,000 miles away, the press release said.

HIVE further added that results demonstrate the viability of geographically distributed AI infrastructure and support its strategy of developing compute capacity in regions with abundant low-cost energy.

Executive Chairman Frank Holmes said the findings show that "high-performance computing (HPC) does not need to be limited by geography."

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aydin Kilic described the reported A40-H100 performance parity as a "powerful result" that validates the company's engineering-led approach to AI infrastructure.

Supports Paraguay AI Expansion

The announcement also comes as HIVE advances plans for a high-performance computing and AI campus in Yguazú, Paraguay.

According to the company, a 100-megawatt substation is expected to be energized in September 2026, followed by construction of a Tier III data center later that year. HIVE expects the facility to be ready for service in the second half of 2027.

The company said the Columbia collaboration provides external validation for its broader effort to expand beyond Bitcoin mining and establish a presence in the growing AI infrastructure market.

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