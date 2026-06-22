The acquisition will enable the company to expand product integration and offer commercially available solutions to customers through channels such as outcomes-based procurement, Foreign Military Sales, and other go-to-market funnels.

The company expects revenue from this deal to grow at a double-digit rate for the next few years.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

Booz Allen highlighted that its AI-driven battle management, resilient communications, and other technology solutions will expand with this acquisition.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) are on track to snap their four-day losing streak after the company announced that it would acquire the Ultra Mission Solutions business from Cobham Ultra Group, an Advent portfolio company, for $720 million.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Booz Allen said that Ultra Mission Solutions is a defense technology business that specializes in mission-critical software, encryption, and edge-compute products.

The acquisition will allow the company to increase product integration and open up commercially available solutions to customers that use channels such as outcomes-based procurement, Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and other go-to-market funnels, according to Booz Allen.

At the time of writing, BAH stock was up 1.6% on Monday.

The Deal Contours

"By integrating Ultra Mission Solutions into our robust portfolio, we are further strengthening our ability to rapidly build and field the commercial products that will keep America ahead,” said Horacio Rozanski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Booz Allen.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, after which, Ultra Mission Solutions will work as a unit of the company, Booz Allen said.

“As part of Booz Allen, we'll bring greater scale and investment to our employees, products, and the critical technologies customers rely on in the most contested conditions and wherever the mission demands it,” said Mladen Brkic, President at Ultra Mission Solutions.

BAH’s Boost In Cyber And Defense Technology Space

Booz Allen highlighted that its AI-driven battle management, resilient communications, and other technology solutions will expand through this acquisition and integrate the core offerings of Ultra Mission Solutions into a single platform available to national security clients worldwide.

During the earnings call, Rozanski outlined the company’s strategic initiatives and said that Booz Allen has been investing organically and inorganically to accelerate growth in its cyber and defense technologies, with a focus on monetizing its intellectual property portfolio.

What Retail Thinks Of BAH

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has declined to ’bearish’ from ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

BAH stock has declined by more than 21.83% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<