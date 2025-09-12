The stock, which gained over 500% in a month, rose by more than 25% in Friday’s premarket and experienced a 32,000% surge in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the past week.

Wearable Devices (WLDS) stock became one of the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, attracting fresh investor attention after the stock marched past the $10 resistance level in Friday’s premarket.

The stock became the second-most trending ticker on Stocktwits. The company specializes in AI-powered, touchless human-computer interaction. Its products, the Mudra Band and Mudra Link, use proprietary sensors and AI to enable gesture-based, intuitive control of digital devices across various platforms.

Retail sentiment toward Wearable Devices stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

WLDS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:00 a.m. ET on Sep. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 32,000% explosion in user message count over the past week. Stocktwits users commended the stock breaking into $10.00 price.

The run-up to the $10.00 mark was preceded by a slew of news acting as major catalysts. On Thursday, the company said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of one million ordinary shares at a purchase price of $4 per share in a registered direct offering. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On September 10, Wearable Devices secured a patent titled "Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device,” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, sending the stock into an upward spiral.

The company said the newly granted patent enables a more natural and intuitive way for people to interact with smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, and extended reality systems.

Wearable Devices' stock has lost 7% in 2025 and over 67% in the last 12 months.

