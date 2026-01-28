The company’s board of directors approved a new share repurchase program of up to $2 billion.

Shares of Wix.com (WIX) gained nearly 7% on Wednesday after the web developer announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program of up to $2 billion.

The authorization covers a two-year period spanning fiscal years 2026 and 2027 and allows Wix to repurchase ordinary shares and/or convertible notes. The company said the program is supported by strong cash generation from operations. Under the authorization, repurchases may be carried out through open-market transactions or privately negotiated deals.

The company expects to fund the buybacks using cash on hand, future operating cash flow, or additional capital raising, including debt or equity-linked instruments. Wix emphasized that the program does not obligate it to buy back any specific amount of securities and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company’s discretion.

Retail Reaction

Despite the sharp pre-market gains, retail sentiment for WIX on Stocktwits shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

WIX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes in Premarket on Jan. 28, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

The buyback approval could come as welcome news for the stock, which has been under intense selling pressure, declining nearly 62% over the past year and 16% so far in 2026.

However, a user said the ‘drop is creating a potential early buy setup’.

Another user sees a 50%-100% gain in the stock in 2026.

Last week, Wix.com launched Wix Harmony, a new flagship AI website builder that combines AI-driven creation with precise design control. The company also added that it would air a Super Bowl LX commercial focusing on the platform on February 8, 2026. The stock has gained around 15% since then.

