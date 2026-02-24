The company announced the milestone in a post on social media platform X.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit Waymo said on Monday that its fleet has covered 200 million miles autonomously, without a human driver at the wheel.

The company announced the milestone in a post on social media platform X. “Over 200 million fully autonomous miles wrapped and millions to go!” the company wrote.

Earlier this month, Waymo confirmed that it operates a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles, mostly Jaguar I-Pace vehicles retrofitted with its own autonomous driving technology.

The company operates autonomous public ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Metro Phoenix. It also operates in Austin and Atlanta via the Uber platform, and is looking to expand into other cities within and outside the U.S. including Washington, D.C. and London.

Tesla Rivalry

Waymo is currently leading the robotaxi segment in the U.S. EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) entered the sector in June with a few Model Ys with full self-driving technology deployed as robotaxis in Austin. However, the company began operating a few of them wholly autonomously only last month.

In addition to robotaxis, Tesla’s FSD is also available on customer vehicles as a driver assistance technology, allowing to automate certain driving tasks without allowing for full autonomy. Last week, the company said that its vehicle owners have driven over 8 billion miles using FSD.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

