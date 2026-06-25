Positive clinical data, demand for AI infrastructure, and lower fuel costs drove the rally.

United Airlines shares reached a record high as falling oil prices improved its profit outlook, while investors cheered the airline’s rollout of Starlink-powered internet on flights.

Corning shares reached a record high of $217.09 as investors bet on growing demand for AI data-center infrastructure and optical networking products.

Absci shares climbed to a four-year high of $11 after positive early-stage data for its hair-loss treatment, ABS-201.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Corning (GLW) and Absci (ABSI) all reached 52-week highs on Wednesday as they attracted investor attention through a combination of favorable business developments and improving industry conditions.

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While United Airlines and Corning stocks gained 7% and 6% respectively, Absci stock jumped 35% in Wednesday’s session.

Falling Oil Prices And Tech Offerings Fuel UAL Rally

United Airlines Holdings' stock hit a record high of $130.6 as benchmark oil prices dropped to their lowest levels since before the Iran conflict began, easing fears of supply disruptions and boosting profit outlook.

Investors also responded positively to the carrier’s expanding onboard technology offerings. The company on Monday introduced its first transatlantic flight equipped with SpaceX's Starlink connectivity and also unveiled a content partnership that brings live television to travelers during flights. These initiatives have helped reinforce confidence in the airline's long-term strategy.

The carrier has already deployed Starlink on hundreds of aircraft and plans to expand installation through next year. Also, UBS increased its price target on United Airlines to $153 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company's upcoming second-quarter earnings report in July.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

GLW Rides AI Infrastructure Expansion

Corning stock hit an all-time high of $217.09 as investors focused on a lesser-discussed aspect of the artificial intelligence boom: the physical infrastructure required to connect massive computing systems. The materials and specialty glass manufacturer has emerged as a key beneficiary of the rising demand for optical networking components used in modern data centers.

One key reason for the stock’s rise is Corning’s long-term deal with Amazon to help expand its U.S. cloud network. As Amazon Web Services builds more data centers across the country, demand for Corning’s optical networking products is expected to grow significantly.

On Wednesday, Corning also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, scheduled for payment on Sept. 29, 2026. Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day.

ABSI Gains From Hair Loss Drug Data

Absci stock hit a four-year high of $11.00 on Wednesday after the company delivered encouraging clinical results for its lead drug candidate and secured fresh funding from a group of prominent healthcare investors.

The company announced favorable interim findings from an early-stage study of ABS-201, an AI-designed antibody being evaluated as a treatment for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as pattern hair loss. At the same time,

Also, Absci completed an oversubscribed public stock offering that raised $100 million and included participation from Eli Lilly (LLY) and several major biotech-focused investment firms.

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, GLW and ABSI stocks have surged 135% and 188% respectively, while UAL has gained over 16%.

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