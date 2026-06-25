Rocket Lab said “timing is everything” in space, citing failed satellites, rideshare delays and fast-emerging national security threats.

Earlier this week, Rocket Lab launched Electron for the U.S. Space Force’s Victus Haze mission 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving notice.

Rocket Lab said its end-to-end model cuts contractor complexity.

RKLB fell 10% on Wednesday and logged its fourth straight day of losses amid a broader SpaceX-related selloff.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) jumped 2% overnight late Wednesday after the company said that its Electron production line is turning out a rocket every 11 days, reinforcing its case for rapid-response space missions.

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RKLB stock dropped 10% on Wednesday, notching a fourth straight decline, as the SpaceX selloff continued, with shares ending lower in four of the five previous sessions since their initial post-IPO rally.

RKLB Touts Electron Line Production

In a new video on X, Rocket Lab said: “In space, timing is everything,” Rocket Lab says in the video. “Satellites fail and need replacing fast. A rideshare launch leaves you behind. A national security threat emerges quickly. And when these moments happen, there’s no time to wait.”

Earlier this week, Rocket Lab launched Electron and deployed its own Pioneer spacecraft for the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space mission. “The rapid call up in a 24-hour launch capacity is something that very few companies ever achieve,” the company said in the new video. “And to be able to operationalize that capability is setting up Rocket Lab to be a major defense player.”

Rocket Lab said that the production line for Electron and Haze is “pumping out a rocket every 11 days,” while its launch infrastructure includes a privately-owned site and a government-sponsored launch site in the U.S.

RKLB’s Electron Mission Beats Prior Record By 10 Hours

Electron lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 10:19 p.m. NZT on Friday. Rocket Lab said that the mission launched 16 hours and 42 minutes after it received the Notice to Launch, beating the previous TacRS record set by Victus Nox by more than 10 hours.

The company also said its guidance, navigation, and control team took about four hours to calculate the final trajectories, update the flight software, and coordinate with global ground stations. After launch, Rocket Lab commissioned the Pioneer spacecraft in 37 hours and 36 minutes, beating the mission’s 72-hour deadline by more than 34 hours.

RKLB Highlights End-To-End Space Model

Rocket Lab also leans into its end-to-end model, saying that rapid response depends on more than launch alone: “When timing is critical, having responsive space capabilities under one roof, not just for launch, but for satellite build and operations in space, can make or break that rapid response,” the company said in the video.

“Traditionally, it would be on the government to be managing all of these different contractors, you know, herding all of the cats,” Rocket Lab said. “When you’re going with one company that can do it from end to end, you just have one point of contact, one interface, and it just takes all of that complication out of the equation.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘neutral’ amid an 89% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Nothing about today’s price action changes why I’m invested. The thesis is still the same: Neutron, expanding defense contracts, and Space Systems growth. The market can do what it wants in the short term.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB Bottom is in. Expecting a bounce tomorrow with QQQ turning back up. Sellers look exhausted and risk/reward is finally shifting to the upside.”

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RKLB stock has surged 155% over the past year.

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